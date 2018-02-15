'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 11 Spoilers: Squad Meets General Hale's Daughter

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

The daughter of General Hale (Catherine Dent), the high-ranking officer of the U.S. Armed Forces who is after Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the squad, will make her appearance in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The spoilers reveal that Dove Cameron, who will play Ruby, will be introduced in the episode titled "All the Comforts of Home." According to Entertainment Weekly, the character possesses a cunning intelligence. For some reason, she has developed an unhealthy obsession with Daisy (Chloe Bennet). Ruby is the daughter of General Hale, the same official who locked up Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) in the Blue Raven Ridge facility when the rest of the S.H.I.E.L.D. squad vanished and were transported in space.

Hale has been targeting Coulson and the others since the Framework crisis. When it was revealed that Fitz escaped from prison, she killed the two subordinates in charge. Speculations are rife that Ruby is the masked woman shown in the promo for the upcoming episode. In the clip, the squad has safely made it back to Earth. The agents soon realize, though, that they have become most wanted criminals. Daisy informs her friends that every local police has they photos and information. The orders are clear – capture all of them and bring them to the authorities.

What shocks the squad more in the teaser is the appearance of the masked woman. She is dressed in all black, just like her minions. When they corned S.H.I.E.L.D. in a room, the woman orders her men to kill everyone. If the character is indeed Ruby, she is bound to hunt down Daisy soon. Hale may also be behind Ruby's operation to track down the S.H.I.E.L.D. agents. Meanwhile, the episode is also expected to reveal what will happen to Flint (Coy Stewart). The metahuman has vowed to rewrite the fate of the planet. He returned to Earth the same time as Coulson's squad did.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.