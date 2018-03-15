'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 13 Spoilers: Squad Attempts To Stop Armageddon

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

The planet is going to blow up if Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his squad will not be able to find a solution quickly in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "Principia," the synopsis reveals that the only way to save the world from destruction is by finding a rare element called Gravitonium. According to the lore, it has the ability to distort gravity fields within itself. The powerful element was discovered by a scientist named Dr. Hall (Ian Hart). The only known mass of Gravitonium was stolen by HYDRA operatives Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) and John Garrett (Bill Paxton) and delivered to Quinn (David Conrad), head of Quinn Worldwide and former associate to Hall.

To find the element, the squad will need the help of a crook named Tony Caine (Jake Busey). The sneak peek shows Coulson, Daisy (Chloe Bennet), Mack (Henry Simmons) and May (Ming-Na Wen) hunting down the man. Just when the situation is about to go out of hand, Caine recognizes Mack as the friend he had when they were kids. The two embraced and the S.H.I.E.L.D. team breathes a sigh of relief, now that Caine is willing to work with them. The promo shows Coulson explaining the plan to the man. It involves one of the squad's spaceships.

Meanwhile, there is no rest for wicked for someone like General Hale (Catherine Dent). She and her daughter Ruby (Dove Cameron) are getting ready to take down S.H.I.E.L.D., regardless if the world ending or not. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron spoke about Hale's ultimate plan.

"So Hale is putting together a group, like an anti-S.H.I.E.L.D., right? I can't really tell you. But Ruby is definitely Hale's greatest, proudest creation, so she's not going to be left out of it. Ruby is ready to fulfill what she feels is her purpose. Ruby isn't going to shy away from an opportunity to be a part of a group like that. You're just going to have to see. I really can't tell you much. I wish I could tell you anything. It's definitely not a good thing that Hale is up to, definitely a lot of bad things. Ruby is at the center of that," Cameron teased.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.