'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 16 Spoilers: Daisy Tracks Down 'End of the World' Seer

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Daisy (Chloe Bennett) will seek young Robin's (Ava Kolker) help, the seer who foretold Earth's destruction, to save Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the planet in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "Inside Voices," the synopsis reveals that S.H.I.E.L.D. has yet to give up in finding their leader and saving him. Coulson had been abducted by General Hale (Catherine Dent), and he finally learned what the woman has been planning since she started her vendetta with Coulson's group.

Apparently, Hale made a pact with a group of aliens to prevent a war happening on Earth. She promised them the gravitonium in exchange for their assistance. Hale also revealed the truth behind Ruby (Dove Cameron). When she was training with the Hydra, her teachers told her about the huge ideas they have for her. Hale did not want to do it, but her hands were tied. Hydra made sure that she would follow directives.

Hale was supposed to be a vessel for a child who would one day become Hydra's super soldier. This baby was Ruby. She was meant to be "Destroyer of Worlds," but Hale thinks she is not ready for the task yet. She told Coulson that it was best to use Daisy and supercharge her to become Quake.

Since he already saw what would happen in the future, Coulson disagreed with the general's suggestion. Later on, Ruby went to Coulson and spoke about her fate. She learned that Daisy basically ripped her off of her destiny to be the savior. This explains Ruby's twisted obsession with the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Cameron teased that Ruby's fascination is not that simple to explain. "Ruby's obsession with Daisy is layered. Take somebody who is a massive fan of somebody — we've heard these stories before, and they're very sad stories about how a love and an obsession can turn very sour in relationships, especially in a fan-celebrity relationship. It's almost like the line between hatred and love can be very, very thin. Ruby doesn't do anything halfway, and she's very calculated and very unfeeling. So for her to be fixated on you is never, ever a good thing. Nobody is ever like, 'Aww, that's so sweet, she's such a big fan.' It's like, 'Oh no, she has zeroed in on you.' There's a love for Daisy, in some way. It's a twisted love. I can't tell you anything, really, about that relationship, but it's definitely not straightforward," Cameron teased.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Coulson finally meeting his alien allies. Hale has told him that there would be no problem working with the ETs as long as they get the gravitonium in return.

However, having aliens as associates will take a while to get used to. Coulson can still remember how vindictive Kasius (Dominic Rains) was, as well as his cronies. He also worries about how the Confederacy will react to this team up. Coulson already expressed his qualms with Hale, but she assured that it was all part of her plan.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.