'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 17 Spoilers: Daisy Faces Off With Ruby in Promo

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional photo for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The time has come for Daisy (Chloe Bennett) and Ruby (Dove Cameron) to meet face to face in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "The Honeymoon," the promo shows a disturbed Ruby confronting her mother. She is scared that she will no longer fulfill her fate of being the Destroyer of Worlds.

Ruby previously heard General Hale (Catherine Dent) telling Coulson (Clark Gregg) about her plans to use Daisy to as the Hydra's super soldier. She said that Ruby was not fully prepared to take on the role. In the promo, the blonde is shown debating whether to leave Hale or not. Later on, she is shown in a fight with her mother. After subduing the general, Ruby runs away.

Then, the fateful meeting with Daisy happens. The clip shows that both women are surprised with the unexpected face-off. Ruby is immediately on the defensive, calling Daisy the legendary Quake.

Cameron has revealed in an interview that her character's obsession with Daisy has many layers. She could not decide whether she loves her or hates her. After learning that the other may steal her birthright, it seems like the emotions left in Ruby's chest is that of hatred. If Daisy ends up becoming the Destroyer of Worlds, as the prophecy says, Ruby's whole existence will be all for naught.

"It's almost like the line between hatred and love can be very, very thin. Ruby doesn't do anything halfway, and she's very calculated and very unfeeling. So for her to be fixated on you is never, ever a good thing. Nobody is ever like, 'Aww, that's so sweet, she's such a big fan.' It's like, 'Oh no, she has zeroed in on you.' There's a love for Daisy, in some way. It's a twisted love. I can't tell you anything, really, about that relationship, but it's definitely not straightforward," Cameron teased.

Meanwhile, the episode will also see S.H.I.E.L.D. coming to Coulson's aid after learning where he is from young Robin (Ava Kolker). He and General Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) were transported to a snowy mountainside after activating the Chitauri device. The seer told Daisy where her mentor was. Daisy and Ruby's meeting appears to be at the same place, since snow is falling heavily in the promo.

Elsewhere, Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) will focus on finding the weapon that can destroy the planet and find ways to neutralize it.

Yo-yo will also have to win back Mack's (Henry Simmons) trust after the huge betrayal that took place in the previous episode. She and Simmons decided to trick Mack to free Fitz as he was the only person who could track down Hydra tech that Hale was after. The general already has all the gravitonium that she needs for the plan. Mack was hurt that Yo-yo plotted against his back, when Daisy specifically assigned him as the acting chief while she was not around. He also felt betrayed when his girlfriend locked him up like a criminal to prevent him from stopping her and Simmons.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.