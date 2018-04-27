Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

The stage is set for the ultimate battle between the Earthlings and the extraterrestrials in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The upcoming episode is titled "Option Two," and its synopsis reveals that the entire S.H.I.E.L.D. will find themselves trapped and under attack at the Lighthouse.

The aliens who are in cahoots with General Hale (Catherine Dent) are determined to finish them all, and the promo shows the race's leader ordering the ETs to kill anyone who stands in their way. They will make sure that the gravitonium falls into their hands and eventually conquer the planet.

Coulson's team will bear witness to the group's immense strength. As Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) says in the clip, this must be where they will meet their end.

In the previous episode, Hale met with the alien race and revealed what they wanted all along. She wasted no time grieving over Ruby (played by Dove Cameron), who was killed by Yo-Yo.

The Destroyer of Worlds succeeded in incorporating gravitonium into her body. She forced Fitz (Iain de Caestecker) and Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) to repair the Hydra gizmo that would infuse her with the element. The two tried to stop her by making her see the disastrous end result of her actions, but Ruby was adamant. She wanted to defeat Daisy (Chloe Bennett) and fulfill her destiny as Hydra's secret weapon.

Ruby was starting to exhibit the gravitonium's powers when Yo-Yo came and seized her Chakram. Then, she slit her throat. Afterward, Ruby vanished in an explosion of light.

The episode also put the spotlight on Deke (Jeff Ward). He finally realized his true identity. Deke is the future grandchild of Fitz and Simmons. Ward spoke to TV Guide about his character's grasp of the truth, stating that it would probably take a while for Deke to be okay with it. According to him, Deke is essentially a loner and enjoys keeping people at bay. Having his grandparents near will take some adjustment to get used to.

"I feel like a big engine that drives who he is, is that he lost his mom in the way that he did as a kid. So I think he's kind of spent his whole life looking for a family. Secretly, I think he feels very forlorn, looking for a family and to belong somewhere. He's kind of confused because it's exciting, the prospect of that being able to come true. But at the same time, your grandfather is someone who drives you absolutely mental. I feel like Deke has a special thing with Simmons because obviously him and Fitz have a prickly relationship, but I think Simmons really reminds him of his mom. I think she's the one person that kind of looks out for Deke a little bit," the actor said.

As for Deke's attraction to Daisy, Ward said it would probably amount to nothing. He said Daisy has been hurt and burned before, at least in the romance department, and would not be interested in starting a new relationship. Deke's fascination, the actor said, was understandable since he's never met anyone like her before.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.