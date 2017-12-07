Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Daisy (Chloe Bennet) will not hesitate to come to Simmons' (Elizabeth Henstridge) aid in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "A Life Spent," the synopsis reveals that Daisy will face opposition in her quest to save her friend. During the two-hour premiere, it was revealed that the squad was transported into the future, where Earth was no more, thanks to Quake. Daisy could not believe that she was the reason why the planet was destroyed, insisting that she was not powerful enough to do such a monumental thing.

Deke (Jeff Ward), the leader of the group that sent them to space, insisted that it happened. According to him, Daisy must not be allowed to use her powers again or she would end up destroying everything. Trouble will ensue, however, that will force her to break protocol. Simmons needs her help and Daisy will not waste time coming to her aid. Deke tries to stop her and they will end up fighting.

In an interview with TVLine, Bennet said that her character would probably carry the burden of destroying the planet for a long time. Daisy has had a lot of issues to face already, but this new one may be her undoing. She has yet to forgive herself for the death of her mother and past boyfriends, as well as what happened to her father. Meanwhile, executive producer Jeffrey Bell said that the upcoming episodes would answer most of the viewers' questions on what exactly happened to Earth.

"The idea is that S.H.I.E.L.D. has to somehow save the future, save the planet — whether that means fixing it there, or liberating its people, or figuring out a way to put things back together," the EP teased. "[Those are] questions that they will unravel over the course of a whole bunch of episodes."

"We thought it was a pretty cool way to start the season, and a nice, 'I didn't see that coming,' hopefully. It's a way to put our team together, because they've been so fractured over the last season, and solve something together. Hopefully they'll leave the place a little better than when they found it," Bell said.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.