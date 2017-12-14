'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers: Coulson, May to Hatch Escape Plan

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team will devise a plan to escape in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "A Life Earned," the synopsis reveals that S.H.I.E.L.D. will finally discover the true intentions of their abductors. Apparently, their jailers are planning a huge Gladiator-like contest involving the prisoners, where only the strongest will prevail. Afterwards, they will blow up the entire spaceship, leaving the rest to scramble for safety. The promo shows Coulson and Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) discussing possible ways of getting out without being detected. Mack (Henry Simmons) is convinced they are wasting their time but agrees to help all the same.

In a recent interview with TVLine, executive producer Jeffrey Bell said while some parts of the space adventure remain unclear to viewers, the next episodes would clear up why Coulson and the rest are in the predicament they are in now. When the S.H.I.E.L.D. members arrived in the spaceship, it was revealed that Earth was no more and that it was Quake/Daisy (Chloe Bennet) who cause its destruction. Their job was to save the future, but their hosts seemed to have an ulterior motive for bringing them into space.

"The idea is that S.H.I.E.L.D. has to somehow save the future, save the planet — whether that means fixing it there, or liberating its people, or figuring out a way to put things back together," the EP teased. "[Those are] questions that they will unravel over the course of a whole bunch of episodes."

"We thought it was a pretty cool way to start the season, and a nice, 'I didn't see that coming,' hopefully. It's a way to put our team together, because they've been so fractured over the last season, and solve something together. Hopefully they'll leave the place a little better than when they found it," Bell said.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.