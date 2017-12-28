'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers: Who Will be Daisy's Savior?

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Daisy (Chloe Bennet) will be saved by an unexpected friend during a do or die battle in space in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "Fun and Games," the synopsis reveals that Daisy's life will be in danger. Her captors have matched her with a powerful opponent, Tess (Eve Harlow). In the promo, the S.H.I.E.L.D. agent is introduced as Quake, the destroyer of Earth, during the start of the fight. Daisy is eager to end clash, confident in her combat skills. Tess, however, is similarly pumped and ready to win. It is speculated that she will soon take the upper hand and pin down her opponent. This is where Daisy's savior will appear.

Based on the events of last episode, it will be Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) who will come to Daisy's rescue. After he was saved by Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) from prison and met Enoch (Joel Stoffer), Fitz was close to finding his team. He and Lance succeeded in retrieving Enoch's spaceship. Then, he was cryo-frozen for 74 years. When Fitz woke up, he was in the same apocalyptic future the rest of the S.H.I.E.L.D. members were in. He will likely arrive just in the knick of time and rescue his friend from the avenging Tess.

The episode also revealed why Fitz was the only one who was not transported to the different dimension. Robin Hinton (Lexy Kolker), the Inhuman child of Charles (Bjørn Johnson) who has the power to see the future, told Fitz that he was the one meant to save the others. It was also revealed that he spent six months trying to solve the mystery to no avail, until Lance came to his aid. Fitz managed to reach out to the former agent by sending a coded message in letters to the editor of a football magazine.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will return on Friday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.