'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 6 Spoilers: Will Fitz Finally Reunite with His Squad?

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) may finally be reunited with his friends in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "Fun and Games," the synopsis reveals that a friend will save Daisy (Chloe Bennet) during her fight with Sinara (Florence Faivre). Speculations point to Fitz being her savior since he has already been transported in space in the last episode. With Lance Hunter's (Nick Blood) help, the S.H.I.E.L.D. escaped from prison where he was being held for months since Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the others disappeared without a trace.

Fitz then met Enoch (Joel Stoffer) who took him in his ship and cryo preserved his body for the next 74 years. When he woke up, he was in the same apocalyptic future his friends were in. Fitz has vowed to search for answers on why Coulson and his friends were abducted. He will do his best to save them, even though he knows that the enemies will outnumber him. Fitz will definitely help Daisy once he realized the kind of danger she is in as she fights with Sinara on Kasius' (Dominic Rains) orders.

Episode 6 is going to be directed by Gregg. In an interview with IGN, the actor talked about what would happened in the episode. According to him, it was a challenge to direct "Fun and Games" since it involved a lot of fight scenes. Gregg said that Marvel Studios gave him free reign on how he wanted to approach the challenge.

"It's a big episode with some big stuff, and they really went with my ideas. Coming from indie film, I've really done something that's at the farthest end of different and still is the same concept. It was like doing a mini-Marvel movie. It's that episode, as people will see, that's a little bit like our version of Downton Abbey-meets-a very bloody, sci-fi version of Gladiator," Gregg said.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will return on Friday, Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.