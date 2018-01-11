'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Episode 7 Spoilers: Agent May Deals with 'Roach' Problem

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Agent May (Ming-Na Wen) will fight tooth and nail against terrible alien monsters in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "Together or Not at All," the promo shows May looking at the face of a very angry Vrellnexian aka Roach, the extraterrestrial creatures that roam the barren surface of the Earth. The agent will encounter these monsters on the surface, where she is set to find ways to escape Kasius (Dominic Rains) and his race. The entire S.H.I.E.L.D. depends on her, but while she is more than equipped to kill one roach, fighting several all at once is definitely going to be a handful.

Wen recently talked to TVLine about her character's huge battle against the Roaches. According to her, May should better have a working plan to defeat the creatures. The moment she is out of the spaceship, they will come after her to drain her blood. When asked how she is finding the dystopian theme of season 5 so far, she said she love the whole thing.

"I think it's incredible how imaginative our writers can be in not keeping the show stagnant," Wen said. "This could so easily be one of those shows that repeats itself as far as the formula of, 'We're on a mission... and now we're on another mission.' Instead it's really grasping hold of these characters and finding ways to tell their relationships, but through these fantastical storylines with aliens and Kree and roaches and time travel.... I love it."

Meanwhile, the episode will also see Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) reuniting with the rest of the S.H.I.E.L.D. The promo shows him embracing Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and then Coulson (Clark Gregg). A scene also provides a glimpse of the brief kiss he will plant on Simmons' (Elizabeth Henstridge) lips. Now that they are complete, the squad will waste no time getting away from Kasius' clutches. Unfortunately, they will still need to take down a Kree warrior who is determined to finish them all.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.