Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Kasius (Dominic Rains) will not hesitate to push the button that will spell doom for mankind in the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

In the episode titled "Best Laid Plans," the promo shows how Kasius will react to the revolution that the humans and some Inhumans will start against the Kree. As the race's leader and overseer of the Lighthouse, he has the power to incinerate what is left of Earth with the mere push of a button. As Mack (Henry Simmons) will discover, Kasius has a bomb planted somewhere in the spaceship.

In the clip, the Kree is very much displeased with the little rebellion that the adversary has launched. When it becomes apparent that Mack's group is skillful enough to kill some of his finest warriors, Kasius will consider his last option. For him, it will be better to destroy everything by himself rather than see his enemy obliterate all of his hard work.

Meanwhile, the sneak peeks shows Mac, Yo-yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) and Flint (Coy Stewart) planning their next move. Elsewhere, Coulson and the rest are waiting for the right time to attack. In a recent interview with CBR, Gregg spoke about his character's indecision on whether it is best to join Yo-yo's revolt or listen to Mack who did not wish to see them all lose their humanity.

"I feel like those are the two sides of Phil Coulson, manifested externally in those two characters, because he's seen too often what happens when people seem to think they can put some core kind of human decency in a little box and put it away for a while and then take care of business and then come back and put it back in them. It doesn't work, and yet, the stakes are very high here and they even have the bizarre dynamic of being in the future and having to go back into the past and rewrite history somehow or try. I think he feels really pulled between the two poles that those two represent, and I think he's trying to walk that tightrope," Gregg explained.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.