'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 News: ABC Unveils Extended Trailer, What Happened to Fitz?

(Photo: Facebook/AgentsofShield) Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

ABC has released a new trailer for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5, but one character is missing.

When the series ended its fourth season, Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team were kidnapped by shadowy creatures. The last moments of the finale saw Coulson being in space, revealing they will be in a completely different environment this coming season. Now they must learn where they are and come back home while humanity continues to be in serious danger.

The network unveiled an extended trailer for season 5 and it offers clues on new threats ahead. Aside from the action, fans also get a quick glimpse at all the other agents who were taken to outer space including Coulson, May (Ming-Na Wen), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge), Elena (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), Mack (Henry Simmons) and Daisy (Chloe Bennet). Fans will notice that Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) is nowhere to be found.

Reports point out that leaving Fitz's fate unclear is an effective way to build suspense for the next installment. His absence in the latest promo clip suggests he may be out of the picture for a short while.

This is similar to what the series did to Simmons in season 2 when she was able to infiltrate Hydra. It could also mean that Fitz will be part of a major plot that will be revealed later in the season.

In other news, an "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." star recently expressed her interest in joining the DC universe. Wen attended the Heroes & Villains Fan Fest in Atlanta over the weekend and during a Q&A session, a fan asked which DC character she would like to portray someday.

"I would make an awesome Catwoman," the TV actress said without any hesitation. She drew more applause from the audience when she added a cat noise to her response.

The fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." premieres Friday, Dec. 1, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.