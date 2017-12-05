ABC A promotional still from "Agents of SHIELD" season 5, episode 3, "A Life Spent"

A new trailer for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 shows the agents still stuck in space as they try to save the world. The new season of the series has just premiered, but its shift from the supernatural thriller genre to "Matrix"-like action is already evident.

In the two-hour premiere on Friday, viewers saw the agents in space, aboard a mysterious spaceship. If the new promo for this week's episode is any indication, it looks like the agents will not be able to find their way back to Earth anytime soon. It can be recalled that the creators of the series teased prior to the season 5 premiere that the new season would deliver a major twist as they find out that they are a century in the future.

The promo for the next episode titled "A Life Spent" shows each member of the team dealing with a new quandary and trying to figure out what this challenge means to them. It looks like each of them will face their own struggles, as Daisy (Chloe Bennet) loses faith in her power, and Mack (Henry Simmons) finds it hard to control the situation without losing their values. What adds to the weight of this predicament is the knowledge that they are fighting not just for their lives but the entire human race.

In the premiere episode, the major twist of the season was introduced when the agents discovered that they were actually 100 years in the future because of the ancient postcard that Coulson (Clark Gregg) unearthed back in the present day. The unexpected turn of events has sparked speculations that the storyline being explored by the series this season has to do with "Avengers: Infinity War," primarily because it involves the utter destruction of the world. Marvel has yet to confirm if the current season actually links to the upcoming MCU film.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Friday nights on ABC.