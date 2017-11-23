'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 News, Spoilers: New Trailer Has Fans Worried About Dr. Fitz

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

Marvel Entertainment has released the season 5 trailer for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The trailer features Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and company on an alien ship, trying to fight their way out. Based on the trailer, it looks like fans are in for a whole lot of action this season. However, fans are worried about Dr. Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), who seems to be missing from the trailer.

While in space and trying to save humanity, Coulson and the others will meet a whole slew of new characters. Earlier this month, Entertainment Weekly obtained first look photos of the new characters, as well as some details about who they are.

First is Deke (Jeff Ward), the smart scavenger who supplies people with what they need for a price. It is unclear if he is to be trusted. Next is Tess (Eve Harlow), the hopeful and resourceful fighter. Rounding out the new characters are Flint (Coy Stewart) and Grill (Pruitt Taylor Vince). Flint is a young man who is striving to prove himself, while Grill is a no-nonsense leader who is far from gullible.

As for returning characters, fans are wondering whether there will be more Ghost Rider in the new season. Back in May, showrunner Jed Whedon and executive producer Jeff Bell spoke to IGN about the possibility of Ghost Rider's return, as well as the idea that season 5 could be the show's last.

"He also has shown that he has the ability to move in and out of realms and dimensions or planets or wherever he's going," Whedon said of Ghost Rider, whom he confirmed is not dead. "He's a threat to pop up at any moment. Whether or not he will, I can't say, but he's out there."

While the future of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." beyond season 5 is unknown at this point, Bell revealed that they already have an idea of how everything will go down.

"We have a sense of how we'd like the show to end when it ends. We just need to know when that time is coming so we can build to it properly," Bell said. "If Season 5 is the last one, we'll build towards it, because when we know that we can adjust for that."

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will premiere on Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.