'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 News: The Team Are on a Space Adventure in Latest Trailer

(Photo: Facebook/AgentsofShield) Promotional photo for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is taking the action to outer space in season 5.

ABC has officially unveiled the first trailer for the superhero series, offering a glimpse at the team as they embark on a new journey in space. The new footage was released during the finale for the eight-episode run of "Inhumans."

In the promo, fans are given a first-look at the team's action-packed trip to space as well as a new alien threat. A huge part of the trailer is made up of footage from the first 20 minutes shown in the recent New York Comic Con.

Coulson (Clark Gregg) and co. did not really planned on visiting space, but it appears they ended up going head-to-head with some alien-like creatures. Aside from cool action sequences, the clip also features May (Ming-Na Wen) as she shows off her spaceship flying abilities.

As previously announced, a bunch of new faces are set to arrive in the show. These characters include Deke (Jeff Ward), Tess (Eve Harlow), Flint (Coy Stewart) and Grill (Pruitt Taylor Vince).

ABC initially planned on cancelling the program due to its low ratings throughout season 4. However, higher-ups at Disney reportedly demanded the network to order a renewal, presumably to continue connecting the studio's TV division to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In an interview last month, Gregg offered a teaser on what fans can expect from the show's new frontier. The actor said season 5 will be unlike any sci-fi programs fans have watched. "I grew up watching those shows — 'Star Trek,' those things." he explained. "I wouldn't say that [season 5] is like that, but to have it really bridge into more the sci-fi, cosmic part of the Marvel [Cinematic] Universe in ways that will be surprising to people, it's really thrilling."

The fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." premieres Friday, Dec. 1, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.