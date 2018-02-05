'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5: [SPOILER] Is Dying

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional banner for Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The latest episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." reveals that agents will die on the next episodes, and some fans may already know who.

In "Past Life," the most recent episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," it was revealed to Elena "Yo-yo" Rodriguez (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) that agents will die. The seer and source of this information was none other than herself. Kaius' seer turned out to be an older Yo-yo from the future. The seer informed Yo-yo of Al "Mack" MacKenzie's (Henry Simmons) fate, and that Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) is already dying. What is worse, however, is that it is their attempts to save Coulson's life would cause the destruction of Earth.

In many past episodes, there have been numerous instances that hinted at Coulson's demise, including his exchange with the Ghost Rider, Robbie Reyes (Gabriel Luna), when he asked when Coulson would tell his team the truth.

In the finale of the fourth season, Coulson borrowed the power of the Ghost Rider to save his team. It is noted that Ghost Rider is of demonic origins, and that he does not do anything for free. This could be the curse of the Ghost Rider finally taking effect. It is likely Coulson had to pay the price of his life to wield Ghost Rider's powers.

Coulson had also forcibly dragged Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) back from the future, stating that he needed her to lead, partly because he knows he is dying. This event also showed part of Coulson's blackening scars, which are not of normal appearance.

The demise of one, or both of them, is assured as "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." continues to its sixth season finale. Whether it is Mack or Coulson who is fated to die, or both of them, we yet not know for sure. However, strong evidence supports that the unlucky party is our beloved Coulson, who has "died" once before.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is on a short break and will resume with two more episodes on March 2 and March 9.