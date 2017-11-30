'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Alien Predators to Hunt Coulson and Crew in Premiere

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his crew will have to battle alien predators to stay alive in the upcoming season premiere of Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Fans of the series finally got some much-needed spoilers for the new installment with the release of a 17-minute teaser. In the promo, the S.H.I.E.L.D. members are shown being abducted by an alien in a human suit. His people will send the humans to outer space with the use of an obelisk similar to the one Simmon (Elizabeth Henstridge) used to go to Mmaveth. When they come around, they will discover that there inside an abandoned spaceship. Only Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) is missing since, apparently, he is not part of the alien's list.

Coulson's crew finally gets to ask some questions from their host, who explains that they are there to save humanity. Before they can pry for more, alien predators called Vrellnaxians arrive and kill the man. These killers, commonly referred to as Roaches, will be hunting Coulson and the others down until there is nobody left. Henstridge previously spoke about this space adventure, hinting that the premiere is going to be one terrifying ride.

"It's so scary. Be careful when you watch the first episode because it's jumpy," Henstridge said. "It just allows, I think, everything to be new and different. The show is just aesthetically very different, and I think the characters, we see them in crisis, so they all react differently."

Meanwhile, spoilers for season 5 indicate that S.H.I.E.L.D. will not exactly be together during this space mishap. Coulson will be working with a different crew whose members are hopeful that he knows how to handle the looming disasters. The alien storyline is speculated to span the first arc of the installment. Viewers will get to see the squad fighting against extraterrestrials. This is not going to be like that Mmaveth alien who possessed dead Ward's (Brett Dalton) body in the past season.

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 two-hour premiere will air Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.