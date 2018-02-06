Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 is taking a month-long break. But, when the show returns, the team will find themselves on the other side of the law.

A teaser trailer for the first episode back, titled "All the Comforts of Home," opens with the team reunited back on Earth. Coulson (Clark Gregg) expresses his relief that they have returned, but the world is not the same as when they left. The team finds out that the world "has come to an end."

The agents may be back home, but that does not mean everything is about to calm down for them. It is revealed that they are wanted criminals, and the hunt for them is not about to stop. "Every local PD has our picture. We're not just wanted," Daisy (Chloe Bennet) says. "We're most wanted."

Before they know it, the team is cornered into a room by armed and masked men. A similarly dressed woman enters the room last. When she is asked for orders, she instructs the men to kill the agents.

Being hunted down by authorities may have something to do with Daisy's actions before she left Earth with the team. This much was previewed by executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen when they spoke to Entertainment Weekly. They also teased that Coulson's sickness will be a huge plot point in the coming episode.

"Before our S.H.I.E.L.D. team was whisked away to the future, the world had seen LMD Daisy shoot Talbot in the head; one could assume that did not go unnoticed. Complications always arise when a secret is being kept," they said.

It remains to be seen whether the team will get out of this new ordeal unscathed. However, fans can look forward to a guest appearance from Dove Cameron, who is perhaps best known for her work on Disney's "Liv and Maddie" and "Descendants." As previously reported, Cameron will play Ruby, a cunning and clever girl who has a mysterious obsession with Daisy. Ruby also happens to be the daughter of General Hale (Catherine Dent).

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will return on Friday, March 2 on ABC.