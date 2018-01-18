'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Coulson and the Team Turn to Robin For Answers

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

The upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will see the team looking to find answers from a surprising source.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "The Last Day," states that Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the rest of the team will be in for a shock. They will find out that someone from S.H.I.E.L.D.'s past may have the key to halting the Earth's demise.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the old Robin Hinton (Willow Hale) telling Daisy (Chloe Bennet) that "it's running out." Coulson tells May (Ming-Na Wen) that Robin is "the connection between the two points in time." It remains to be seen, though, whether Robin will be able to help Coulson and his team.

Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) does not seem to think that there is anything they can do at this point. He argues that they "can't change time," and Robin seems to agree that there is no more hope. "It's too late to stop it," she says.

It is unknown whether the team will be able to find the answers they are looking for in order to stop the Earth's collapse. Coulson wonders what else they can do to possibly save the world.

It also looks like the episode will have more action sequences and fight scenes in store for viewers. However, the clip concludes with a rather bleak prophecy offered by Robin. "This is the day it all ends," she says.

It can be recalled that the previous episode, titled "Together or Not At All," introduced Robin as the person who may know the solution to stopping the Earth's annihilation. The team first met her when she was just a child, and she managed to live long enough to find them in the future. The episode ended with Coulson and the team on Earth, in the Zephyr, where a community has settled.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.