'Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Coulson 'Ready For Nature To Take Its Course,' Says EP

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promo image for 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

The upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will see the team trying to save the world again.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Principia," states that, in order to save the world, S.H.I.E.L.D. will have to look for Gravitonium before it is too late.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features a lot of action ahead, but it also goes into Coulson's (Clark Gregg) impending death. Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and May (Ming-Na Wen) are there for him when he needs them the most. It looks like Coulson and May will get into a bit of an argument as well, with the latter trying to convince the former to keep on living.

"If there's a chance to save your life, why not try?" she says.

But, as executive producers Jed Whedon, Maurissa Tancharoen, and Jeffrey Bell told Entertainment Weekly following the airing of the show's 100th episode, Coulson is prepared to face death.

"He's ready for nature to take its course," Whedon said. "You can sense from everybody else in the episode that they're not as willing to let go as he seems to be. Some of that will play out. What happens, we'll have to wait and see, but he seems as much at peace with it as you can be considering there's so much he's done in a world that thinks he's dead."

This is not Coulson's first dance with death, though. Fans may remember that he was killed by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in "The Avengers" before being brought back to life in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." If the season finale — which also functions as a series finale — concludes with Coulson dying, the show would come full circle.

Coulson dying may reduce fans to tears, but his limited time on Earth may also bring him closer to May. The two have had romantic feelings for each other for quite some time now, and Whedon teased that they may act on them.

"They're starting to express them a little bit, so that's another wait and see," he said.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs Fridays, at 9 p.m. EDT on ABC.