'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Daisy Goes Head to Head With Sinara in Episode 6

(Photo: Facebook/AgentsofShield) Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

An unexpected ally arrives when "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." returns for season 5.

Titled "Fun & Games," this week's episode will see Daisy aka Quake (Chloe Bennet) find herself in serious danger. An unexpected friend tries to rescue her, as she is forced to fight against the dangerous Kree enforcer known as Sinara (Florence Faivre). The episode will also mark the directorial debut of cast member Clark Gregg, who recently shared more details about Quake's new enemy.

"She's terrifying and willing to kill at the drop of the hat, so there's no way that you should be sympathizing with her or Kasius," the actor told TVLine about Sinara. "But one of the surprises for me, as I directed and then started to edit the episodes, was how much you are weirdly involved with their story."

Although he had fun battling it out with the villains, Gregg explained that part of the challenge as a director was building up Daisy's character as a potential threat. "To make them formidable adversaries to each other, to keep the fight exciting, to feel like it's a fight Daisy could lose, was a big deal," he added, noting they spent 18 hours filming for the duo's intense action sequences.

In the first half of season 5, "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." brought a long-lost character back: Lance (Nick Blood). He suddenly appeared out of nowhere to help Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) — the first time he had appeared on the drama since exiting in season 3. Lance was supposed to move to a spinoff, but it ultimately never happened.

When asked if he will be returning for more episodes down the road, Blood said nothing is set in stone yet. He did mention, however, that he would be open to reprising his role anytime.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 returns Friday, Jan. 5, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.