'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Daisy Goes on High-Risk Rescue Mission in Episode 3

(Photo: Facebook/AgentsofShield) Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Daisy (Chloe Bennet) puts her life on the line for a friend's safety on the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5.

Titled "A Life Spent," this week's episode will see Daisy spring into action to save one of her fellow agents. She decides she will rescue Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) from being one of the chosen, even if it means she is putting everything at risk just to get her.

In a new promo for the upcoming episodes, all members of the team are dealing with their latest problem. Daisy is still reluctant to believe that she can destroy the entire world just by using her powers.

Meanwhile, Mack (Henry Simmons) struggles to have control over the situation without losing their values as a group. As the battle to save the last of human race continues, Fitz (Iain De Caestecker) remains missing in action.

Friday's two-part premiere saw the team get sucked into a monolith. Coulson (Clark Gregg) tried to send a message back to Fitz on earth, but it turned out they were dropped far off into the future.

It was also revealed that Daisy caused a cataclysmic event that destroyed the earth in the future. Kree was able to restore order after moving what's left of the human race into a space station nearby and using them as slaves.

"This year, as with every year, we're exploring the nature of humanity," executive producer Jed Whedon teased. "Is humanity something that can be saved? Is there an innate evil or goodness to mankind? That's reflected in our characters."

Additionally, co-executive producer Jeff Bell said another theme they will be exploring this season is "legacy," as well as the complicated relationships between the characters.

He added, "Back on Earth, S.H.I.E.L.D. has been demonized, so what is the meaning of your life's work? What is the meaning of keeping those things going? What matters in terms of the work you do?"

The fifth season of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.