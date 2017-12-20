'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: Former Agent Returns to Rescue Fitz in Episode 5

(Photo: Facebook/AgentsofShield) Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Former agent Lance Hunter (Nick Blood) is coming back on the upcoming episode of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5.

Titled "Rewind," this week's episode will feature a blast from the past as Hunter returns to rescue Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker). With his old pal unexpectedly coming by to help, Fitz continues to find his lost teammates as the conclusion to his incredible journey is unveiled.

ABC has released the sneak peek for the episode and it shows xxx. As expected, the new clip just raises more questions than answers. One thing is for sure, though — the episode will explain last Friday's cliffhanger in which Fitz challenged Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet) to a fight to the death.

Blood recently caught up with TVLine and he offered some hints on his upcoming return. The actor mentioned that not much has changed about his character when viewers see him again.

"Well, he's been up his usual tricks, doing some mercenary work and bickering with Bobbi," he shared. "He doesn't necessarily have access to all the bells-and-whistles and gadgetry that S.H.I.E.L.D. did, so he has to use his charm and his wit to break down doors, and call in a few favors from his dodgy friends — who at times are quite unreliable!"

Hunter's comeback will certainly leave fans wondering whether Bobbi Morse (Adrianne Palicki) aka Mockingbird will also return. Unfortunately, the character's return does not seem likely. When asked about where Bobbi may be, Blood said Hunter and Morse probably have a petty quarrel. He further suggested that they have just separated for a while to cool off.

"They have a great dynamic together and it would have been really fun to work with Adrianne again, because we get on very well off-screen, we're good friends and stuff," he continued.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs every Friday night at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.