The premiere of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 had fans take a trip to the future, which is not looking good for planet Earth at all.

As viewers would know, the series is connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which is making a lot of noise at the moment following the release of the "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer.

Despite the decade-long history of the big screen counterpart of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," it has not gone to the future, which is why it is interesting to think how the turn of events in the season 5 premiere can impact the MCU.

It turns out that it won't — at least not in a way that will drastically change the course of the movies — despite the fact that involved the Earth being destroyed and the surviving humans living in a spaceship at the mercy of the Kree.

This is what "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." showrunner Jed Whedon had to say in an interview with Screen Rant:

Put it this way, we do feel totally untethered by the storyline. We feel like we can do whatever we want with it. Which is liberating.

While it looks like there is not much to expect in seeing this "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 bombshell in the Marvel films, the future did setup a long-awaited comeback.

With the Framework, which allowed Grant Ward (Brett Dalton) and Antoine "Trip" Triplett (B.J. Britt), still in existence in the new season, it is possible that these two characters could return in some way, shape or form.

Fans will remember in "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 4 that the Framework presented an alternate reality where the two are still alive. As of now, however, nothing is confirmed yet.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 returns on Friday at 9 p.m. ET with episode 3, "A Life Spent," on ABC.