'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Season 5 Spoilers: What Fans Can Expect of Deke Next

(Photo: ABC) A promotional still featuring Deke from "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5.

With everything he has done, Deke (Jeff Ward) has become quite the enigma, but fans will learn more about him as "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 progresses.

In an interview with TVLine, the actor himself promised that the character's story and past will be fleshed out in upcoming episodes to reveal why he does everything he does.

You learn more about what drives him, and how the Lighthouse and where he's from has shaped him into constantly being in self-preservation mode. You'll learn a lot more about his parents and his history with them and the prophecy — everything that's going on in terms of what SHIELD is doing there and why.

He did warn "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." viewers that whatever Deke has in mind at the moment is not exactly as straightforward as one might expect. Ward believes that this presents something unique to the story especially since he is in the company of those who always have a lot to lose and go out of their way for others.

Deke's motives are more complicated than you might think. He has no stake with these people, so having someone like that as part of the group is a fun element to throw in there.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 returns next week with a new episode titled "The Last Day." Here, Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team brought closer to preventing the destruction of the Earth and the key happens to be "the most unexpected person" from the team's past all along.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is also quickly closing in on its 100th episode and Gregg has teased that it will be quite the game-changer for everyone:

Fans who hope that a 100th episode will contain something that will be a cataclysmic event or a gigantically resonate event for their feels after 100 episodes will not be disappointed. A very big thing that has been hinted at in my episode that will — if you're like me, it will destroy any long term fans of the show.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 airs every Friday on ABC.