ABC A promotional still from "Agents of SHIELD" season 5, episode 11, "All the Comforts of Home"

It won't be long before "Agents of SHIELD" season 5 returns to the small screen with a brand new episode.

The series has been on hiatus since the beginning of February, and after the events of the previous episode, "Past Life," fans are dying to know what is next for the team. Thankfully, "Agents of SHIELD" season 5 will be back this week with episode 11, "All the Comforts of Home," which will see the group continue their efforts to ensure a future for humanity.

Unfortunately, unbeknownst to Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his crew, doing so would mean drastically changing the life of another SHIELD agent.

Also, "Agents of SHIELD" season 5, episode 11 will star Patrick Warburton as the classic Marvel villain General Stoner, who fans of the comic books would know very well.

In the comics, Stoner happens to be the first ever director of SHIELD, the same group that disavowed and abandoned him. He is believed to have died shortly after he was appointed the position. Naturally, he is not too happy about that and is looking to make the people responsible for his misery pay.

His arrival in "Agents of SHIELD" season 5, episode 11 certainly is not good news for Coulson and company, and it might actually be one of the drastic changes that they will have to live with on their quest to save mankind.

The upcoming episode will precede 100-episode milestone of the Marvel series. However, there are fears that the series will not live to see a hundred more. With the fate of "Agents of SHIELD" unclear beyond season 5, the finale for this run is being written as a series ending as well. This means that should ABC decide against renewing it for a sixth season, all the dangling threads will be tied.

Showrunner Jed Whedon tells TV Line, "Yeah, we're ready for if this is the end. We're definitely going to make it rewarding either way."

"Agents of SHIELD" season 5 returns Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.