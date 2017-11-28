'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 News: New Season Might Be Set in the Future

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional image for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

Marvel has released the first 17 minutes of the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 premiere, offering a glimpse of what happened soon after the events in the season 4 finale. If there is one thing that fans could have picked up from the clip, it's the possibility that the upcoming season might be set in the future.

After season 4 explored uncharted territories and found the Agents traveling to space, season 5 is expected to feature more major developments plot-wise. It can be recalled that in the season 4 finale, Daisy (Chloe Bennet), Coulson (Clark Gregg), and the other S.H.I.E.L.D. agents were abducted and eventually found themselves in a rundown space station filled with violent aliens and scavengers.

In the new 17-minute clip, it was revealed that the agents did not only find themselves in a derelict space station but in the future, as well. The clip showed Coulson and the other agents being moved to the space station through a melting obelisk, which resembled the Hydra monolith that was previously used to transport Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) to space in season 3.

The possibility that season 5 is set in the future was teased at some point in the clip, where the agents were met by Virgil, who told them he was a "big fan" and "true believer" of the team.

"I've been studying you for years. You're history. I always believed. I mean, I had moments, they tried to take that last bit away from me. But I always believed the stories were true," Virgil told the agents.

Confused, one of the agents asked Virgil about the stories he's talking about, and he said, "This one. That you would come."

Although Marvel hasn't mentioned anything about the upcoming season being set in the future, the first 17 minutes of season 5 hint at the possibility. Previously, ABC revealed that they were planning something drastic for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 to give its ratings a boost.

"Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." season 5 will premiere on Friday, Dec. 1, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.