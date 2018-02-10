Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional photo for "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."

After the agents managed to successfully return to the present, Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson) and the rest of the team will find themselves in more troubles when "Agents of SHIELD" returns for the second half of season 5.

Based on the trailer for the episode titled "All the Comforts of Home," the surviving members of the SHIELD will try to move forward with their lives after returning home from the far future set in 2091 where they learned that Daisy "Quake" Johnson was the one responsible for the destruction of the Earth.

But upon their return, the agents will learn that they were tagged as some of the most wanted criminals in the US during their absence. This is the repercussion of the events that transpired in season 4, where a Life Model Decoy (LMD) that hid in the identity of Daisy shot and hurt Brigadier General Glenn Talbot (Adrian Pasdar) in the head.

While the agents will have to prove their innocence in the present times, some of their colleagues were not fortunate to leave the future alive in the midseason finale of "Agents of SHIELD" season 5.

In the episode titled "Past Life," Deke (Jeff Ward), Flint (Coy Stewart), and Yo Yo's (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) future self Tess (Eve Harlow) were not fortunate to survive the battle against Kasius (Dominic Rains). However, it does not mean that those beloved characters will be gone for good.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, executive producers Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tancharoen said, "It seems those characters have made their way into everyone's heart, so it is a possibility." But they did not reveal how they plan to incorporate the characters back in the plot in the future installments of the show.

ABC is scheduled to air the midseason premiere of "Agents of SHIELD" season 5 on Friday, March 2, at 9 p.m. EDT.