'Agents of SHIELD' Season 5 Spoilers: Agents Fight Back

Facebook/AgentsofShield Promotional photo for "Agents of SHIELD."

The SHIELD agents will start to fight back against the Kree in the next episode of "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" season 5.

According to the synopsis for the episode titled "Best Laid Plans," agents Mack (Henry Simmons), Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley), and Flint (Coy Stewart) will do everything that they can to keep everybody alive by spearheading a revolution against the Kree.

In the previous episode, the trio worked together to retrieve all the weapons that were covered by Fitz. While recovering the weapons, they learned that Kasius (Dominic Rains) freed the Vrellnexians towards the lower levels. That is why the three agents worked hard to defeat all the Vrellnexians to save the inhabitants that were staying in the area.

The episode also showed that Robin (Willow Hale) already told May (Ming-Na Wen) the secrets on how to save the world. May found out that Flint will have a huge part in it. It was also shown in the episode in the past timeline that May is taking care of Robin and inspiring Fitz to build his time machine so they can move from one period to another.

The previous episode managed to provide some clues regarding the reason why the world really ended. But it still does not reveal if Daisy (Chloe Bennet) should still be the one to blame. However, more clues will transpire in the upcoming episodes according to actor Clark Gregg.

"It alludes to a few things about [the end of the world]," the actor who plays the role of agent Phil Coulton stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "It more refers to time running out where we are. We do start to get hints. Definitely putting together that mystery [of how the world ended] becomes a big part of where we're going."

The next episode of "Marvel's Agents of SHIELD" season 5 will air on ABC on Friday, Jan. 26, at 9 p.m. EDT.