Sanrio Official Site Key visual art for the short-form Japanaese anime series, “Aggressive Retsuko,” featuring the titular anime character designed by Yeti for the popular Japanese company Sanrio. The character, which is also known as Aggretsuko, is an anthropomorphised red panda working as an administrative assistant in a Japanese business.

An English-subtitled trailer has been released for the upcoming Japanese original net anime (ONA) series, "Aggressive Retsuko."

The 90-second video, which was released by Netflix on Monday, Feb. 5, starts off by showing the titular character Retsuko getting ready for work. Retsuko is a 25-year-old red panda, who is a single Scorpio with blood type A. She is a long-suffering office lady who gets overworked in an understaffed office every day by both her superiors and co-workers. She only gets to let off steam at night after work by going to a karaoke booth and singing heavy metal songs on her own.

She also hopes to find a new career, or perhaps even get married and quit her current job. But first, she will have to figure out what she actually wants to do, and develop the strength and courage to be able to pursue and do it.

Retsuko is described as an unconventional character in the Sanrio world which is mostly made up of adorable characters who remain cute and mild-mannered despite all odds. This red panda may not be showing it outwardly at most times, but she does have the tendency to become secretly aggressive as she bites her tongue through her overloaded work days.

The character was created by Yeti and debuted in her own short form anime series in 2016. The said series has since been airing one-minute episodes weekly on TBS' "Ousama no Brunch" Saturday morning program.

On the other hand, the upcoming 2018 series will reportedly consist of 10 episodes of 15 minutes each. Rareko, who directed the first series, will also be onboard to direct the new anime along with Yawaraka Sensha for the Japanese anime studio Fanworks. The two of them are also credited with penning the script.

"Aggressive Retsuko" is scheduled to premiere worldwide on Friday, April 20 on Netflix.