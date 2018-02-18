'Aikatsu Friends!' Latest News: New Promotional Video Reveals Official Cast List

Aikatsu Stars! Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming third “Aikatsu Idol” television anime series “Aikatsu Friends!” slated for release in April along with an accompanying “Aikatsu Friends!” Data Carddass arcade game.

The two-and-a-half minute video, which is currently streaming on aikatsuTV's official YouTube channel, introduces Aine Yuuki along with the other main characters of the series. Aine, the central character, who has previously been introduced in a special "baton pass" PV, will be voiced by rookie voice actress, Akane Matsunaga.

YouTube/aikatsuTV

Matsunaga won first prize at the "Next Generation Voice Miracle Audition" event held last year.

On the other hand, Aine's partner in the idol unit, Mion Minato will be voiced by Ibuki Kido, whose previous works include Chisame in "Bakuon!" and Megumi Jinno in "Eromanga Sensei."

The rest of the main cast includes Karen Miyama as Maika Choono, Yui Ninomiya as Ema Hinata, Azusa Tadokoro as Karen Kamishiro, Ayaka Ohashi as Mirai Asuka, an d Sumire Morohoshi as Koko.

The series will reportedly have the theme of "Aikatsu! with your friends!" The term "aikatsu" is the short form of the Japanese phrase "aidoru katsudou," which literally translates to "idol activities." The central narrative will focus on Aine, a girl who is enrolled in Star Harmony Academy's general education track and is good at making friends. And it is after meeting and befriending the school's top idol, Mio, and performing together on stage, that Aine's desire to become an idol herself is ignited.

She will be forming a two-member idol unit with Mio, which they will call "Friends," and together they will be aiming to ultimately become the top idol unit in all of Japan.

Japanese anime studio BN Pictures will be animating the series under the direction of Tatsuya Igarashi. Yuuko Kakihara will be handling the series compositions, while Satomi Watanabe takes charge of the character designs. DIGZ MOTION SOUNDS will be composing the music, while Hiromi Kikuta takes care of sound direction.

Ryuichi Kimura, who has previously directed "Aikatsu!" and "Aikatsu Stars!" will be serving as supervisor.

"Aikatsu Friends!" premieres sometime in April along with an accompanying "Aikatsu Friends!" Data Carddass arcade game. More information about the series and the game will be available on the franchise's official site at a later date.