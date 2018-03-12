AJ Styles to Face Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34

WWE/Handout via REUTERS Fans are pictured at WrestleMania 33 at the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, United States in this April 2, 2017 handout photo.

AJ Styles was able to defend his WWE Championship on Sunday night at the Fastlane. The wrestler won in a six-pack challenge match, resulting in him having to face Royal Rumble winner Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34.

During the match, John Cena used the Attitude Adjustment to get rid of Dolph Ziggler. Just before Cena could celebrate his feat, Kevin Owens used a Pop-Up Powerbomb to take him out. He was about to pin Cena when Styles suddenly emerged from the top rope and executed a Phenomenal Forearm so well it made him the victor of the match.

For a while, it looked like Styles was on the verge of losing when Cena used an Attitude Adjustment to send him through one of the announcer tables. Fortunately, he was able to recover just enough to get himself into the perfect position to take down Owens.

Following his win, Styles confirmed in a tweet that as a result of his victory, he will face Nakamura at WrestleMania 34, which will be held on April 8 in New Orleans. "It's been called a dream match... A fantasy born in Japan... Open your eyes, pinch your arms. AJ Styles vs. @ShinsukeN for the @WWE Championship in THE main event of @WrestleMania," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer told Wrestling Observer Radio before the six-pack match that Styles could be set to make a WWE Raw switch. According to him, Styles has already exhausted all his potential opponents over on SmackDown, so he might want to freshen up by moving to the red brand.

While Styles has not announced anything about a possible switch, there are speculations that if he makes the move, then a high-profile replacement might be shipped off to Tuesdays. Meltzer noted that, as the blue show decreases in relevance, AJ's shift to the red brand becomes a huge possibility.