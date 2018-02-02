Akkun to Kanojo Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romantic comedy anime series, “Akkun to Kanojo (Akkun and his Girlfriend),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Waka Kakitsubata.

Staff details have been revealed for the upcoming Japanese romantic comedy anime series, "Akkun to Kanojo (Akkun and his Girlfriend)."

The announcement was made on the February issue of Kadokawa's "Monthly Comic Gene" magazine that was released earlier last month. It reveals that the anime series is being directed by Shin Katagai, who has previously worked on "Neo Angelique Abyss." Yumeta Company is animating the series, with Yuka Yamada handling the series composition and Motohiro Taniguchi taking charge of the character designs.

The upcoming anime adaptation is based on the romantic comedy manga series written and illustrated by Waka Kakitsubata. It debuted in the "Monthly Comic Gene Magazine" in 2013 and has been published in seven collected volumes as of November 2017. It is also available online via pixiv, where it has already garnered over 11 million views.

It tells the story of a boy named Atsuhiro Kagari, a.k.a. Akkun, and his girlfriend Non Katagiri, a.k.a. Nontan. Akkun is described as a tsundere, which is a term used to refer to characters in Japanese media who are aloof and abrasive at first but are really gentle and kind-hearted inside. Although he may show some harshness towards his girlfriend, he is actually head-over-heels in love with Nontan and has even taken to the habit of following her around in secret.

On the other hand, Nontan is the kind of girl with a strong personality and who doesn't mind how dry and seemingly disinterested Akkun can be. She is oblivious to Akkun's secret fawning but loves him all the same.

Akkun and Nontan were previously voiced by Jun Fukuyama and Aoi Yuuki in a drama CD. There is currently no official announcement about whether the two of them will be reprising these roles in the anime adaptation.

"Akkun and His Girlfriend" premieres sometime in April 2018. Information on the official broadcast schedules will be available on the series' official site at a later date.