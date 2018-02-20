Akkun to Kanojo Official Site Official key visual art for the upcoming Japanese romantic comedy anime series, “Akkun to Kanojo (Akkun and His Girlfriend),” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Waka Kakitsubata.

A new key visual art and the official cast list have been revealed for the upcoming Japanese romantic comedy anime series, "Akkun to Kanojo (Akkun and His Girlfriend)."

The image, which can be seen above, features the two main protagonists together with two additional characters, who will be playing significant roles in the everyday lives and romance of Akkun and his girlfriend.

The main cast will reportedly include Tatsuhisa, who will be providing the voice of Atsuhiro "Akkun" Kagari; and Ayaka Suwa, who will be voicing Akkun's girlfriend Nori "Nontan" Katagiri.

According to the official character descriptions, as translated by the Anime News Network, Akkun is an aloof, abrasive, and dry-witted guy, who is madly in love with his girlfriend, Nori — so much so that he would even privately call her by the affectionate nickname Nontan. He also has a tendency to secretly follow Nontan around, like a stalker.

On the other hand, Nontan is a patient and tolerant girlfriend, who is oblivious to her boyfriend's actions, almost to the point of willful ignorance. She also really loves Akkun, despite his seemingly cold ways.

The two other main casts are Keisuke Ueda, who will be voicing Akkun's friend Masago Matsuo; and Arisa Kori, who will be providing the voice of Akkun's little sister, Arisa Kori. Masago is probably the only person who knows about Akkun's true nature beyond the aloofness, while Chiho has just entered her rebellious phase and would always put up an act whenever Nontan is around.

The series will be animated by Yumeta Company under the direction of Shin Katagai. Yuka Yamada is in charge of series composition, while Motohiro Taniguchi handles the character designs.

"Akkun to Kanojo" premieres sometime this spring. Information on the official broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site at a later date.