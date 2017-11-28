'Akkun to Kanojo' Latest News: Romantic Comedy Manga Series Featuring a Tsundere Boy and Clueless Girl to Get Anime Adaptation

Media Factory Official Site Cover art for the seventh volume of the Japanese romantic comedy manga series, “Akkun to Kanojo (Akkun and His Girlfriend),” created by Waka Kakitsubata. It will be adapted into an anime series soon.

Waka Kakitsubata's romantic comedy manga series, "Akkun to Kanojo (Akkun and His Girlfriend)," is getting adapted into anime.

The official announcement was made on the wraparound jacket band of the manga series' seventh volume that was released this week, as reported by Anime News Network. Kakitsubata has even drawn a sketch featuring the main characters Atsuhiro Kagari, and his girlfriend, Non Katagiri, in celebration of this exciting new milestone.

Atsuhiro, also known as Akkun, is described as an extremely "tsundere" boy, who is in a relationship with a girl named Non, a.k.a. Nontan. As a typical tsundere, Atsuhiro's behavior towards his girlfriend may seem harsh and abrasive at first, when in truth, he is actually a kind-hearted guy who is head-over-heels for Nontan, so much so that he will do anything to stay by her side.

As such, he has taken on the habit of tailing his girlfriend and acting like a stalker who eavesdrops on everything she does and says. The oblivious Nontan, however, is clueless about her boyfriend's true intentions and even think that his actions are rather cute.

Akkun's strange ways are apparently the source of the comedic aspect of the series. And combined with Nontan's utter cluelessness about the whole deal, this romantic partnership may well lead to some hilariously awkward encounters.

The manga series was first launched in Media Factory's shoujo manga magazine, "Monthly Comic Gene," in 2013, and has since been published in seven collective volumes. The manga is also available online via Kakitsubata's Pixiv account, where it has already gained over 11 million views.

In December of last year, Frontier Works and Media Factory collaborated to release a drama CD featuring the voices of Jun Fukuyama as Akkun and Aoi Yuuki as Nontan. No official announcement has been made yet about the possibility of Fukuyama and Yuuki reprising their roles for the upcoming anime series.

Further details about the "Akkun to Kanojo" anime will be announced at a later date.