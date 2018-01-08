Director Guy Ritchie's Disney movie is getting some flak from the public. Background actors for the "Aladdin" live-action film, which has been filming in the U.K., were apparently applied body makeup to darken their skin.

Facebook/DisneyAladdin Disney's live-action version of "Aladdin" is currently filming in the U.K. with director Guy Ritchie.

There are around 100 Caucasian background actors out of the 500 extras hired for Ritchie's "Aladdin" live-action movie. Majority are a mix of African, Asian, Indian, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern descent with dark skin color.

Sources from the set of "Aladdin," however, said that in keeping with the movie's accurate look, the production crew applied brown makeup on the white actors so that they will look tanned and more Middle Eastern. This process did not sit well with the other actors who told the Sunday Times of what's happening in production.

"Failing to hire on-screen talent of the right ethnic identity to meet the clear needs of this production is just plain wrong," award-winning director Riaz Meer said. "We expect better from all filmmakers."

Ritchie made no comments against the criticisms. Disney, however, sent a statement to confirm that additional background actors were enlisted for the stunts and for roles like camel handlers or dancers.

"Diversity of our cast and background performers was a requirement and only in a handful of instances when it was a matter of specialty skills, safety and control (special effects rigs, stunt performers and handling of animals) were crew made up to blend in," the statement read.

Disney already came under fire for casting Billy Magnussen, a Caucasian actor, in the role of Prince Anders. The character doesn't appear in the 1992 animated flick that the live-action will follow but fans believe Prince Anders is Prince Achmed's replacement, who featured in the animated film as Princess Jasmine's suitor.

Fans also criticized Disney for casting Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. The British actress is of Indian descent with a lighter skin color. Princess Jasmine is supposed to be Middle Eastern.

Disney's choice for Aladdin, however, has been warmly received. Fans love the casting of Egyptian-Canadian actor Mena Massoud in the titular role.

The "Aladdin" live-action will arrive in theaters in May 2019. The film also stars Will Smith as the Genie.