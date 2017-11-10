'Aladdin' Live-Action Release Date, Plot News: Jasmine Has a New Friend in Dalia

Disney's "Aladdin" live-action is making some changes to Jasmine (Naomi Scott). The lead female character is getting a new best friend in Dalia.

She will serve as her handmaiden in the upcoming movie. It's a part that's not in the 1992 Disney animation, the live-action's original source.

Nasim Pedrad will play Dalia but her casting fueled speculations Jasmine's furry friend, Rajah, from the cartoons won't be in the live-action. Sources, however, confirmed that Rajah will still be part of the new "Aladdin." The loyal pet, who disapproves of Aladdin (Mena Massoud), will perhaps make her appearance as a CGI. Adding Dalia in the live-action will update Jasmine's characterization though.

"I never realized it, but in the animation, Jasmine is really the only female character, isn't that crazy," Scott said. "The Dalia character is so important to this movie because she's the only other female character."

Meanwhile, Scott also revealed that director Guy Ritchie and the rest of the people behind the scenes won't be boxing Jasmine's characterization as someone who needs a husband as shown in the animation. The actress did not specifically detail what other aspects of Jasmine will change in the live-action but she will be a multi-dimensional presence.

Disney did the same thing when the studio released the live-action "Beauty and the Beast" that starred Emma Watson. The film made her character more empowered as an inventor and teacher, aside from being an avid book reader.

Meanwhile, Scott's casting became the subject of controversy when Disney first announced the stars. Fans of the fairy tale opposed the actress because Jasmine is supposed to be an Arab woman. Scott is English-Indian. Scott, however, assured disappointed fans that "Aladdin" will make sure to get things right.

"Aladdin" will be in theaters in May 2019. The movie also stars Will Smith as the beloved Genie and Marwan Kenzari as Jafar, the villain. Billy Magnussen will play another new character, Prince Anders.