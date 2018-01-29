'Alaskan Bush People' News: Billy Brown And Sons Get Fresh Inks Before Leaving Los Angeles

Facebook/alaskanbushppl Promo photo for 'Alaskan Bush People'

After the Browns of "Alaskan Bush People" left the comforts of Chichagof Island and moved to Los Angeles because of matriarch Ami Brown's cancer diagnosis, new reports claimed that they are now celebrating their possible return to their homestead by getting new tattoos.

RadarOnline reportedly talked to Generation8Tattoo owner Dave H. who shared that the family's patriarch Billy Brown and two of his sons Gabe and Bear went into his shop to have their new inks.

"It was just the three of them," the tattoo shop owner stated. "They were a positive family to be around especially given what they're going through."

Dave also mentioned that Billy and Gabe both wanted to have their tattoos done in his shop. Billy reportedly chose to put a quote on his upper arm in black ink that said, "Not all who wander are lost, stay the course." According to the tattoo artist, the quote has a personal meaning for the 65-year-old patriarch. "It seemed like it definitely meant a lot to him. He seemed so happy to get it. I think it's because he's on the ocean a lot and maybe he misses that," Dave stated.

On the other hand, Gabe reportedly had a treble clef music note inked on his hand. The tattoo artist also mentioned that the father and sons told him that they will be leaving LA very soon. "They said they were leaving very soon," Dave stated. "They didn't mention where they were going, but of course, Bear said he wanted to go climb some buildings before they left."

The family's upcoming departure from LA might prove that Ami is now cancer-free. In an interview with People, the 54-year-old mother of seven revealed that all signs of her cancer are no longer existing. She also mentioned that even the doctors were surprised when they found out that she was healed.

Discovery Channel has yet to reveal their plans for another season of "Alaskan Bush People" in the future.