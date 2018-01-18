'Alaskan Bush People' Star Ami Brown Is Now Cancer-Free

Facebook/alaskanbushppl Ami Brown is now cancer-free.

It looks like "Alaskan Bush People" star Ami Brown is finally cancer-free.

Last spring, "Alaskan Bush People" matriarch Ami Brown had been diagnosed with cancer, and after months of painful treatment, which included bouts with radiation and chemo, the 54-year-old's cancer has been confirmed to be in remission. This certainly is great news considering that back when Ami was first diagnosed with lung cancer, there was only about three percent survival rate. More than that, Ami had also lost a lot of weight, weighing only 77 pounds upon completion of her treatment back on Dec. 21.

Ami received the wonderful news when they came in to get her latest scans last month. According to the reality star, she had been optimistic about that day, telling People magazine: "I was expecting great news. I could just feel it."

Thankfully, fate was by her side that day, and the cancer, which had spread to her back and chest, had all disappeared.

In order for her to get the necessary treatment for her cancer, the Brown family had to relocate from Alaska to South California. More than that, her radiation therapy had made it impossible for her to eat, which is why she had lost so much weight. But right now, the Brown matriarch is slowly getting up on her feet, now weighing 104 pounds.

She explained during her treatment even taking a sip of water had become so painful, but now, she has never been so hungry and more appreciative of food.

Lastly, Ami says that while she is cancer-free, she accepts the fact that she has to get checked every three months to make sure that the cancer doesn't come back.

"It's going to be a part of my life forever. But I want to encourage people to enjoy every moment and walk every moment with God because he knows what it's about. Never give up faith," Ami finally said.