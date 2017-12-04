'Alaskan Bush People' Update: Brown Family Remains in California, Celebrates Billy Brown's Birthday

Facebook/alaskanbushppl Promotional image for 'Alaskan Bush People'

The Brown family of "Alaskan Bush People" is still in California.

The youngest member of the family, Rain Brown, recently took to social media to share a photo of herself with her sister. The photo shows them smiling against the backdrop of a sunset taking place by the beach. In her caption, the reality star revealed that she is having dinner with her family.

According to Inquisitr, the Browns had dinner together in order to celebrate the birthday of Billy Brown, the family patriarch. Billy recently turned 65 years old, and his family was there with him to commemorate the event. It is unknown, though, whether his wife Ami was present at the dinner. As fans know, Ami has been receiving treatment for stage four lung cancer.

Based on Rain's caption, however, it looks like the Brown family is still in California to be with Ami. The youngest "Alaskan Bush People" star has been staying positive throughout this difficult time, something that she has been criticized for.

According to In Touch Weekly, Rain drew a lot of flak from her followers because of how frequently she posted selfies while her mother is having a tough battle against lung cancer. Rain did not seem to take the judgments to heart, though, as she responded to her critics with another selfie and accompanied it with a motivational caption. More recently, she received criticism when she claimed in a Facebook video that her family is "private" despite being the stars of a reality show.

The 15-year-old is very active on social media and previously shared her struggle with depression in a lengthy Instagram post. She also revealed that she is continuing to battle against it and shared how she does so.

"Don't let your depression or dark feelings try to make you feel bad or people make you feel bad for doing what you know is right for you," she wrote.

Stay tuned for the latest news and updates.