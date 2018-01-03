'Alaskan Bush People' Update: Cast Member Make Rare Appearance on Social Media

Facebook/alaskanbushppl Promotional picture for "Alaskan Bush People."

Recent reports have revealed that the cast of "Alaskan Bush People" has made a rare appearance on social media despite the fact that season 8 has yet to be confirmed. Solomon Isaiah Freedom, also known as Bear, and Gabe Brown posted baffling content on their social media.

Talk on the TV series began when Freedom took a short video on his Facebook account. The video featured the star from Discovery Channel's "Alaskan Bush People" in an appearance that mirrors that of The Joker. Furthermore, he channeled some of the famous lines of the character from the "Dark Knight Rises" while also brandishing a knife. Presumably because of the makeup and the costume, soma fans were not convinced that the person in the video was Freedom. They cited that when observed closely, the person does not look like the star. Regardless, some fans were alarmed when he began holding the knife.

Aside from Freedom, Brown also appeared on social media by posting a selfie on Instagram after almost five months of his absence. Unlike Freedom's appearance, Brown is sporting his plain old self, merely saying hi to the fans through the caption.

Further reports reveal that this might be an early promotion for the next season of "Alaskan Bush People." However, considering that the reality TV series has yet to be renewed for season 8, fans are taking the rumours with a grain of salt. Despite this, speculations have revealed that the show has begun filming for the highly anticipated season and that the cast and crew have been sighted in Colorado and a number of other areas. Regardless, more information, specifically the announcement of season 8 and its release date, is expected to be released in the coming months. In the meantime, those interested can check the cast's social media accounts for further updates.