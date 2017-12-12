'Alaskan Bush People' Update: The Brown Family Returns This Month for a Christmas Special

Facebook/alaskanbushppl Promotional image for 'Alaskan Bush People'

Ami Brown, the matriarch of "Alaskan Bush People's" Brown Family, will receive a special surprise from her family in the next episode of the show. Although Discovery Channel has not yet confirmed the show's renewal, fans of the Brown Family will have the chance to see them again on TV this December through a Christmas special.

The previous season of "Alaskan Bush People" saw the deterioration of Amy's health. Earlier this year, she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and is now fighting for her life. According to reports, her family has prepared something special for Amy this Christmas, and this surprise has to do with their imminent transfer from Colorado to California. "T'is the season and, while the Browns anxiously await rebuilding in the Lower 48, they get into the Christmas spirit with a special surprise for mother Ami," the special's full description reads.

Due to Ami's ongoing treatment in California, she has been away from her children for some time now. If news about their transfer to the state is true, then it will certainly give Ami a boost.

The upcoming "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas special will also offer fans solid updates about Ami's health condition. Fans have never heard anything about her current state since the seventh season of the show wrapped. Back in October, a rumor about Ami having undergone a second round of chemotherapy surfaced but that was never confirmed by her family.

The last time the show updated fans about Ami's condition, it was revealed that her cancer had already advanced, giving her only a 3-percent chance of survival. Despite that, her family has kept their faith and hoped that she will be able to overcome this ordeal.

Meanwhile, there have been reports that while Discovery Channel has not yet renewed "Alaskan Bush People" for another season, the network is developing a spinoff of the show starring Ami's son Bam-Bam and his girlfriend Allison Kagan. Discovery has yet to confirm the reports.

The "Alaskan Bush People" Christmas will air on Dec. 15 at 10 p.m. EST on Discovery.