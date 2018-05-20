Facebook/alaskanbushppl Promo image for "Alaskan Bush People"

The eighth season of "Alaskan Bush People" is well underway, and all the members of the Brown family are present to start their new life in Washington state where they helped their neighbors deal with a massive flood.

In the behind-the-scenes photos that were obtained by Radar Online, Billy and Ami Brown's 33-year-old son Bam Bam was seen carrying several sandbags to help the residents of Tonasket in Okanogan County, WA when a heavy flood affected the area.

"The area has endured significant flooding over the last few weeks and with all nine family members in town, they are helping however they can," a source from the show's production told the online publication.

The cameras also spotted the eldest Brown son Matt who was not seen since his mother was treated for cancer. He was also photographed holding a sack of sand over his shoulders.

Aside from carrying sandbags, the source also shared that the reality stars also helped an elderly neighbor whose lawn was deeply submerged in flood.

But despite the flooding incident that they had to face in their new property, the production claimed that season 8 is doing great. "Overall, filming is going well and the family is excited about the progress on their new property," the source also said. "It will be a great season with some really amazing triumphs and unexpected challenges," the insider added.

Meanwhile, People reported that the third Brown son Bear suffered from an accident in the forest. This reportedly required him to wear an eye patch as he recovers from his injury.

"Bear is doing well," a representative from Discovery Channel told the publication. "He was running through the woods (as usual) and he ran into a branch that injured his eye. He went to the hospital and found that he had a scratched cornea. He will be fine," the representative further stated.

This is not the first time that a member of the family had a health scare. In late 2017, the family matriarch Ami was diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer and was told that she only has a three percent chance of survival. This caused the family to uproot themselves from the rural area of Alaska to California to deal with the disease. However, she managed to beat her disease, undergoing a series of chemotherapy and radiation.

In a separate interview with People, the 54-year-old mother of seven said that even her doctors were surprised to see her kick cancer out of her system.

She also said that she chose to open up to the public what she had been through in order to inspire others. She also claimed that she opted to keep a positive outlook on life. "It's very scary but I never gave up hope. You have to stay positive and keep God with you because he really does perform miracles," the reality mom stated early this year.

At the moment, Discovery Channel has yet to reveal the release date of "Alaskan Bush People" season 8, but it is expected to be aired sometime later this year.