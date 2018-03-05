'Alaskan Bush People' Updates: Gabe Brown Confesses About Being Emotional After Leaving Alaska

Facebook/alaskanbushppl The members of the Brown family in the promo for 'Alaskan Bush People'

The Browns of Discovery Channel's "Alaskan Bush People" had to leave their comfort zone in Alaska to move to California for their matriarch's cancer treatments, but it does not mean that the move did not break their hearts.

In his recent Instagram post, 28-year-old Gabe Brown told his followers that he also felt sad when they had to pack up everything that they had in the Alaskan wilderness which they often referred to as Browntown last year his mother Ami Brown's medical treatments.

"I too cried about leaving," Gabe said in response to a fan's comments about feeling sad after seeing the family leave the place that they built on their own.

A report from Radar Online revealed that the Browns confessed that they had a hard time watching their ailing mother go through numerous trips to the hospital since they cannot stand seeing her endure pain caused by her lung cancer.

But since Ami has been reportedly declared cancer-free early this year, another report claimed that the family relocated to Seattle, Washington.

The online publication claimed that an eyewitness approached them to say that the Browns were staying at a hotel in Seattle. But it was not clear if the family is planning to stay in the area for a long time.

Meanwhile, a report from Pop Culture cited an information from Alaskan Bush People Exposed Facebook page stating that the Browns have no plans of going back to Browntown even if Ami has been completely cured of cancer. Instead, the reality show family is rumored to be settling in a place in Colorado.

They were also rumored to be filming the next episodes of "Alaskan Bush People" in the area, but Discovery Channel has yet to confirm if they are planning to come out with a new season of the reality show in the coming days.