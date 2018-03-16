'Alaskan Bush People' Updates: Is The Youngest Brown Child In Love?

Facebook/alaskanbushppl Promo photo for 'Alaskan Bush People'

It seems like someone is making "Alaskan Bush People" star Rain Brown happy these days.

The youngest child of Billy and Ami Brown recently posted a cryptic message on Instagram which made fans believe that she is currently in love.

"Sometimes all it takes is one special person and suddenly the world doesn't seem so bad anymore," said the reality star wrote in the caption of a smiling photo of herself.

This seems to be a welcome news for the fans of the 15-year-old Discovery Channel star since she admitted that she went through a series of heartbreaking events during the recent months particularly during the time when her mother was battling cancer.

In early February, Rain confessed to her fans that she felt "broken" but managed to surpass her negative emotions and celebrate by eating a pint of chocolate ice cream.

Prior to that, the teenager shared a lengthy post in October to admit that she had been battling depression. However, she tried to stay positive and encourage her fans who were also going through a rough time that everything will pass.

"Stay strong my rainbows and listen to your body and soul they know what you need, don't let your depression or dark feelings try to make you feel bad or people make you feel bad for doing what you know is right for you," the youngest Brown stated.

While Rain has yet to address the speculations about a possible blooming romance, it can be assumed that she is currently celebrating her mother's successful cancer treatment.

Meanwhile, Rain's older brother Noah and his fiancée Rhain Merrill are reportedly getting ire from fans for requesting donations for their honeymoon to Hamilton, Montana later this year.

Ang angry fan named Ralph McLain reportedly told Radar Online that he sent the couple a $1 gift card to mock them.

"I tried to send them a dime but a dollar was the minimum to be able to leave a gift card with whatever you wanted to say," McLain stated. "Then there was an additional dollar for handling charges."

He also said that he added a rude note along with the gift card, where he told Noah that he is a lazy slob. But instead of getting annoyed, the report revealed that the couple thanked him on their Facebook page.

Discovery Channel has yet to announce their plans for "Alaskan Bush People."