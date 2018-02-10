Alec Baldwin Health News: 'SNL' Actor Recovering After Successful Hip Replacement Surgery

All is well for Alec Baldwin, after the actor underwent a hip replacement

His pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin shared a photo of their entwined hands on Instagram to report that he is recovering well after a successful surgery that took place Wednesday.

"Thank you for your kind wishes. I know many of you are anxious to hear how he is doing. We have been here since very early," the 34-year-old fitness expert wrote in the caption. "All went well in surgery and I am with him in recovery."

Hilaria talked about her husband's health in her 2016 book "The Living Clearly Method," where she mentioned that Baldwin's health improved when he decided to remove sugar from his diet after a doctor told him that his blood-sugar levels were already at the pre-diabetic stage.

"This was an alarming wake-up call that rocked him to the core," Hilaria said in her book that was reported by Fox News. "This was a moment for drastically putting order where disorder had taken over; his body chemistry couldn't re-balance until the aggravating foods and drinks were removed."

The Baldwins are expecting their fourth child together after announcing in November 2017 that they are expecting a baby boy. This means that the "Saturday Night Live" actor will have a total of five children, including his eldest daughter Ireland with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Prior to his hip surgery, Baldwin earned criticisms for showing support to his friends Woody Allen and James Toback who were both accused of sexual assaults. Some believed that Baldwin's actions are offensive, especially since he always hit US President Donald Trump for abusing women every time he impersonates the chief executive in "Saturday Night Live."

Baldwin reportedly refused to defend himself from the criticisms or allowed any representatives to answer for him when ask to comment by NY Times.