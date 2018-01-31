Alessia Cara Responds to Backlash After Winning Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammys

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Alessia Cara poses with the Best New Artist award.

Alessia Cara has finally responded following the backlash she had received after winning Best New Artist at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Even with the sudden rise of female empowerment and advocacy in the last three months beginning with the Time's Up movement that aimed to help sexual abuse victims, it is ironic that the only female solo artist to win at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards was Alessia Cara. But even her Best New Artist win was marred by controversy after fans had argued that Alessia Cara is in no way a "new artist." Now, the 21-year-old has finally responded to this controversy.

"To address the apparent backlash regarding winning something I had no control over: I didn't log onto grammy.com and submit myself. that's not how it works. I didn't ask to be submitted either because there are other artists that deserve the acknowledgment. but I was nominated and won and I am not going to be upset about something I've wanted since I was a kid, not to mention have worked really hard for," the "Stay" singer said in a statement.

She admitted that she is aware that her music had not been released in recent times; however, she also emphasized that she had only gained popularity in the last year.

According to Alessia, she wants to use her popularity as a medium to expose the issue of inequality in the music industry today. However, she had also expressed that she would not let the hard work she had done to be diminished by those who had taken offense at her achievements.

Not only that, Alessia had also taken the time to talk about her insecurities and that despite knowing what makes her insecure, she is still thankful to the people who had shown her kindness and support and for showing her that her work had actually meant something to other people.