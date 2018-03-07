'Alex, Inc.' News, Premiere Date: Oscar Trailers Finds Zach Braff Promoting New Comedy Series

Facebook/AlexIncABC Promotional image for 'Alex, Inc.'

In anticipation of its new comedy series, "Alex, Inc.," ABC has released two new Oscar promos.

The first trailer shows Zach Braff, with co-star Elisha Henig in tow, backstage at what seems to be the Academy Awards. Braff, who plays the titular protagonist, tells Henig, who plays his son Ben, that they are already late "because someone had to get an Oscar selfie with Cher."

While Braff implies that Henig was the one who wanted the selfie, it is soon made clear that it was actually Braff himself. The actor then says that being back on television feels nice. It can be recalled that the last time Braff starred in a television series was in "Scrubs," which ran from 2001 to 2007 on NBC and 2007 to 2010 on ABC.

"I bet a lot of my ABC friends are gonna be very excited to welcome me back," Braff says right before he trips on a mop.

He lands face first on the floor before looking up to see the antagonistic Janitor, played by Neil Flynn, who also starred on "Scrubs" with Braff.

The second trailer opens with a large, red robot introducing itself to the audience. He proceeds to inform viewers that he has a new show on ABC, but he is interrupted by Braff, along with Audyssie James, before he can finish what he is saying. Braff and James, who plays his daughter Soraya, then reveal that they only used the robot to catch audience attention.

"We're really here to tell you about our new show," he says, much to the robot's disappointment.

For those who are unaware, "Alex, Inc." follows Braff's eponymous character who leaves his well-paying job in order to start his own podcast company, a move that affects his wife, Rooni (Tiya Sircar), and kids. The new comedy series also stars Michael Imperioli as Eddie and Hillary Anne Matthews as Deirdre.

"Alex, Inc." will premiere on Wednesday, March 28, at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.