Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers Says He's 'Miserable' Following Cheating Allegations by Ex-Girlfriend

Reuters/Mike Blake The Chainsmokers pose with the award they won for Best Dance Recording for "Don't Let Me Down" at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S. , February 12, 2017.

Alex Pall of The Chainsmokers has finally broken his silence on his recent cheating allegations and reveals how miserable he is.

On Jan. 23, the 32-year-old was caught by TMZ in an airport in Los Angeles wherein he was asked about the recent claims made by his now ex-girlfriend, Tori Woodward, and during the brief interview, Alex Pall expressed quite the regret at what happened with his relationship.

"She deserves the best. I wish nothing but the best for her," Alex said, adding, "She deserves a better guy than me. I've been miserable."

The other half of The Chainsmokers was also asked about what he had learned from the recent breakup, and he responded by saying, "Be a better person and take care of those who love you."

Alex Pall and Tori Woodward spent almost four years together as a couple. Unfortunately, it looks like things between them got a little complicated last week when Tori claimed that Alex had cheated on her. More than that, she also posted incriminating evidence against her now ex-beau on Instagram showing him passionately making out with another woman.

"Alex is disgusting. Men are trash. Don't ever forget it," Woodward said in the caption. "They'll look in your eyes and tell you that they love you. Then destroy you without a second thought," she added.

Not only that, Tori also claimed that it wasn't the first time that Alex had cheated on her and that issue seemed to have been prevalent throughout their time together. She said, "This is not the first time he's ... cheated on me. That 'psycho bitch' from Vegas, the 'lame Instagram model' caught on video and countless others he looked me in the eyes and swore on his life he never touched."

Tori also claimed that fame seemed to have changed her ex-boyfriend and that he has never apologized for what had happened.