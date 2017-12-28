Alex Rodriguez Has Not Purchased $3 Million Engagement Ring for Jennifer Lopez, Contrary to Reports

(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson) Couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez walked the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala in New York City on Jan. 5, 2017.

Rumors of Alex Rodriguez buying a $3 million engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez have been debunked.

The former baseball player has not purchased a rock for his lady love just yet, according to Gossip Cop. Citing a source close to the MLB star, the media outlet claims there's no truth to the claims that Rodriguez is preparing to pop the question to Lopez. While it's highly likely they will become engaged in the near future, the insider close to Rodriguez said there are no plans in place yet.

Over the weekend, Rodriguez and Lopez did some last-minute Christmas shopping in Miami

where they also celebrated the holidays with their families. The couple even held hands as they went on a hunt for new threads ahead of 2018. They were spotted shopping together again just a couple of days after Christmas.

The pair was seen trying on clothes in a shop while taking pictures with fans. Rodriguez looked in high spirits as he tried on a pair of chinos and a new sweater. Lopez, on the other hand, looked effortlessly stylish with her long cardigan and ripped jeans.

Christmas came early for Rodriguez because last week, he got his brand-new private jet. TMZ reports he got rid of his old LearJet 60 and got an upgrade by purchasing a Gulfstream IV. People familiar with planes point out that Rodriguez's new jet offers double the flight mileage capacity compared with the old jet, which makes it more suited for international travel.

It also seats up to 14 people, making it perfect for Jennifer Lopez and her two kids. The new jet, which has the A-Rod company logo on the tail, was reportedly delivered to Rodriguez on Wednesday.

In September, Lopez gushed about her romance with Rodriguez, saying, "I'm in a good relationship. I feel like I can say that for the first time — I don't know — maybe ever."